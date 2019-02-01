Targeting the PM-Kisan Nidhi scheme, under which Rs 6000 will be deposited annually into farmers account, Rahul Gandhi said that the amount boils down to Rs 17 a day for the farmers and called it an insult. On this, the BJP said that Rahul “has not understood” a thing from the Budget.

Within hours of Congress President ripping into the interim Budget presented by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, the BJP hit back saying it was surprising that Congress scion didn’t calculate Rs 70 paisa per hour for the annual support of Rs 6000, that the government announced for the farmers in the Budget under the PM-Kisan Nidhi scheme. As per the announcement, those farmers who own less than 2 acres of land will now receive direct annual handouts of Rs 6000 in 3 instalments, at a cost of Rs 75,000 crore to the government. This money would be directly deposited into farmers’ bank accounts.

Targeting this scheme, Rahul Gandhi said that the amount boils down to Rs 17 a day for the farmers and called it an insult. On this, the BJP said that Rahul “has not understood” a thing from the Budget.

“As expected, you haven’t understood a thing from the Budget. Rs 6000 to farmers is not their net income but a relief measure to supplement their income; along with host of other steps taken for their welfare. Surprised, you did not tweet 70 paisa/hr! Would’ve been more RG like,” tweeted BJP.

As expected, you haven't understood a thing from the Budget. Rs 6000 to farmers is not their net income but a relief measure to supplement their income; along with host of other steps taken for their welfare. Surprised, you did not tweet 70 paisa/hr! Would've been more RG like. https://t.co/UJtMNgtGkB — BJP (@BJP4India) February 1, 2019

In his stinging remark, Rahul had called the interim Budget as the ‘AakhriJumlaBudget’ of the BJP, adding that the 5 years of Narendra Modi government had destroyed the lives of Indian farmers.

Dear NoMo, 5 years of your incompetence and arrogance has destroyed the lives of our farmers. Giving them Rs. 17 a day is an insult to everything they stand and work for. #AakhriJumlaBudget — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2019

Apart from the Rs 6000 annual support, focusing on the agrarian distress, the government has decided to spend more on the animal husbandry and fisheries sector and an interest subvention plan for small-and-medium businesses could benefit companies with a focus on rural India.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More