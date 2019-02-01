Interim Budget 2019: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has announced a single-window clearance system for the Indian filmmakers and anti-camcording provision for the Indian entertainment industry. This decision has been welcomed by the celebrities. The filmmakers Siddharth Roy Kapoor and Madhur Bhandarkar have welcoemd the decision.

Interim Budget 2019: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has announced a single-window clearance system for the Indian filmmakers to shoot at exotic locations across the country, in his budget speech on Friday, February 01, 2019. The decision has been taken in order to provide the ease of shooting the films. Earlier, it was available for the foreign filmmakers, now it will be made available for the Indian filmmakers as well. Besides, an anti-camcording provision has also been introduced under the Cinematography Act to curb privacy.

During the speech, the Finance Minister Piyush Goyal applauded a recently watched film Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal where Kashmir was recreated in the Serbia’s surreal snowy hillside. This was taken into account when film’s director Aditya Dhar had confirmed, in an interview, that it was impossible to shoot in Kashmir.

Celebrities have welcomed the decision. In a statement to a leading daily, filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur had thanked the government for recognising the contribution of the Indian cinema towards employment generation in the country. The announcement is a significant step. It has the potential to play a huge role in boosting tourism in the country. Further, shedding light on the new anti-Camcording provision. He said it would support the industry’s growth by curtailing illegal recordings of films in cinema halls and will prove beneficial towards reducing piracy.

Earlier to this, the government had reduced the GST rate on cinema tickets costing over Rs 100 to 18% from 28%. For the cheaper tickets, the rate has been reduced to 12% from 18.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar had welcomed the decision anti-camcording provision in the Cinematography Act to fight Piracy and Single window clearance for film shootings. It will help the film industry in a big way. He took to Twitter to praise the decision.

