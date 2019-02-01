Taking on the 6th and the last Budget of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that the entire Budget is the Aakhri Jumla of PM Modi, while the Rs 6000 announcement scheme that boils down to Rs 17 a day was an insult to the small and medium farmers. With the BJP losing 3 Hindi states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh primarily due to the farmers' anger, a monetary scheme or some direct cash transfer scheme was widely anticipated.

While the Narendra Modi-led NDA government announced a slew of incentives for farmers in the interim Budget presented on Friday, the announcement of Rs 6000 annual support to small and marginal farmers is facing heat from the Opposition. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, while terming the entire Budget as Aakhri Jumla of PM Modi, targeted the Rs 6000 announcement saying the scheme that boils down to Rs 17 a day was an insult to the small and medium farmers.

“Dear NoMo, 5 years of your incompetence and arrogance has destroyed the lives of our farmers. Giving them Rs. 17 a day is an insult to everything they stand and work for,” tweeted the Congress president, with the hashtag #AakhriJumlaBudget.

Under the scheme called PM-Kisan, those farmers who own less than 2 acres of land will now receive direct annual handouts of Rs 6000 in 3 instalments, at a cost of Rs 75,000 crore to the government. This money would be directly deposited into farmers’ bank accounts.

Apart from this, the government has decided to spend more on the animal husbandry and fisheries sector and an interest subvention plan for small-and-medium businesses could benefit companies with a focus on rural India.

