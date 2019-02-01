Total capital outlay for Railways hiked to Rs 1.59 trillion in Interim Budget 2019: Indian Railways, under Piyush Goyal, has improved its operating ratio to 96.2% in the ongoing financial year and all unmanned level crossings on the broad gauge network were completely eliminated.

Total capital outlay for Railways hiked to Rs 1.59 trillion in Interim Budget 2019: : Presenting the Interim Budget 2019, finance minister Piyush Goyal, who is also the Railways minister, on Friday announced an allocation of Rs 1.59 trillion for capital expenditure in railways. In Budget 2018-19, the amount was Rs 1.48 trillion.

Goyal said 2018-2019 has been the safest for the Indian Railways so far. Indian Railways, under Piyush Goyal, has improved its operating ratio to 96.2% in the ongoing financial year and all unmanned level crossings on the broad gauge network were completely eliminated.

The ministry also launched the Vande Bharat Express for faster connectivity. Vande Bharat Express will ensure speed, service and safety. The semi high-speed train has been indigenously developed in India to give passengers world-class experience.

Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha said the way the government has increased investment in Railways, from installing CCTV cameras to WiFi, he believes the further investment in Railways will certainly be increased.

