While presenting the interim budget, which has been touted as crucial for the BJP ahead of General elections 2019, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal laid out the government's plan for the next two decades. Here's what Piyush Goyal said about Vision 2030:

The biggest takeaway from the Interim Budget 2019 was raising of the slab to Rs 5 lakh and it was further extended to Rs 6.5 lakh if certain investments are made. It came as a massive boon to the middle-class which has been rooting for the tax slab to go up from some time now. A lot of other sops were also announced for various sectors ranging from agriculture to rural sector.

While presenting the interim budget, which has been touted as crucial for the BJP ahead of General elections 2019, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal laid out the government’s plan for the next two decades. Here’s what Piyush Goyal said about Vision 2030:

To build next-gen infrastructure – physical as well as social – for a 10 trillion dollar economy and to provide Ease of Living. To build a Digital India that reaches every citizen, our youth will lead us in this, by creating innumerable startups and jobs. Clean and Green India – an India that drives electric vehicles, with renewables becoming major a source of energy, bringing down import dependence and increasing energy security for our people. Expanding rural industrialization using modern industrial technologies, based on Make In India approach, using grassroot MSMEs and startups across the country. Clean Rivers – with safe drinking water to all Indians, sustaining and nourishing life, using micro-irrigation techniques; long coastline can be pivotal for the economy, using the strength of blue economy and SagarMala. Oceans and coastlines is the sixth dimension of our vision for 2030. India becoming launchpad of the world, placing an Indian astronaut in space by 2022. Self-sufficiency in food and improving agricultural productivity with emphasis on organic food. Healthy India, with distress-free and comprehensive wellness system for all is the ninth dimension of our vision for 2030. Minimum Government Maximum Governance, with proactive, responsible and friendly bureaucracy, electronic governance is the 10th dimension of our vision for India for 2030.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More