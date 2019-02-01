Interim Budget 2019: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal began his speech by lauding the people of India for giving a strong mandate to the BJP government and then pin-pointed how PM Modi's leadership has brought about structural reforms, reversed policy paralysis and restored nation's image. Before claiming India to be the fastest growing major economy in the world, Piyush Goyal said that fiscal has been brought down to 3.4% in the revised estimate of 2018-19.

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday presented the much-awaited interim budget 2019 in Parliament. Before announcing major sops for various sectors like agriculture and railways, Piyush Goyal counted the achievements of Modi government since 2014. Goyal said that the BJP-led government has massively changed the rural scenario in the country in past five years. He talked about Ayushman Bharat, Gram Sadak Yojana, Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojana and many other schemes implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Here’s what Piyush Goyal said about the government’s achievements in the rural sector:

Swachh Bharat, a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, brought world’s largest behavioural change as more than 98% rural sanitation coverage was achieved. Swachh Bharat helped making more than 5.45 lakh villages declared open defecation free. The scheme changed the mindset of people and became a Jan Andolan. Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest healthcare programme, launched to provide medical care to nearly 50 crore people, resulting in Rs 3,000 crore savings by families of poor sections. Under PM Awas Yojana, 1.53 crore houses have been constructed between 2014 and 2018. Under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), construction of rural roads has been tripled. 15.8 lakh out of a total 17.84 lakh habitations have been connected with pucca roads under PMGSY. Pradhan Mantri UjjwalaYojana, a programme intended to give 8 crore free LPG connections to rural households, over 6 crore connections have been given already to ensure cleaner fuel and health assurance. 75% of woman beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, 26 weeks of maternity leave and Pradhan Mantri Matritva Yojana, are all empowering women. Rs 1,70,000 crore spent for bringing food at affordable rates to poor people. Pace of construction of rural roads has been tripled under BJP’s tenure. For welfare of farmers and for doubling their income, historic decision taken to increase MSP by 1.5 times the production cost for all 22 crops.

