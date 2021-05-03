The State Government of Andhra Pradesh has postponed Intermediate examinations taking High court recommendations into consideration.

In a statement released by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, he stated that the examinations were scheduled to start from May 5, but due to spike Covid cases across the State, the High Court has suggested reconsidering the decision and the government had postponed the examinations. The new dates for conducting inter-examinations will be announced as soon as the pandemic eases.

As the Union government didn’t provide clear instructions on conducting Class X and Intermediate examinations, a few states have cancelled the exams and awarded pass certificates for the students. However, a few states went ahead with examinations and awarded grades as per the student’s scores. Similarly, the Andhra Pradesh government had also decided to conduct examinations, as both Class X and Intermediate grades play a vital role in students’ careers, thus scheduled intermediate examinations from May 5. But with the increasing risk of the pandemic, considering the High Court suggestions, the government had postponed the examinations.