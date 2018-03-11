While speaking at the first International Solar Alliance Summit, co-hosted by India and France at Rashtrapati Bhawan's Cultural Central, PM Modi said that we need to look back at Vedas to combat climate change. The summit was attended by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, among other dignitaries from over 50 countries.

PM Modi added that an encouragement to innovation is necessary so that solar solutions can be provided to various need

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday at the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), suggested that we need to look back at Vedas to combat climate change. PM Modi was speaking at the first International Solar Alliance Summit, co-hosted by India and France at Rashtrapati Bhawan’s Cultural Central. While addressing international delegates, PM Modi said “Veda’s consider the sun as the soul of the world; it has been considered as a life nurturer. Today, for combating climate change, we need to look at this ancient idea to find a way.”

He also added that an encouragement to innovation is necessary so that solar solutions can be provided to various needs. He also suggested that there should be concessional financing and low-risk finance for solar projects. French President Emmanuel Macron who also attended the International Solar Alliance said, “With PM Modi we are committed and we have same obsession-creating momentum, inspiring people and gathering them to deliver results. But we’re obsessed by concrete results, so now we are creating new momentum; we take new commitment to deliver complete results for our countries and planet.”

Veda's consider the sun as the soul of the world, it has been considered as a life nurturer. Today, for combating climate change, we need to look at this ancient idea to find a way: PM Modi at #InternationalSolarAlliance pic.twitter.com/NQmGxlM3yB — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2018

With PM Modi we are committed&we hv same obsession-creating momentum,inspiring people&gathering them to deliver results.But we're obsessed by concrete results,so now we are creating new momentum,we take new commitment to deliver complete results for our countries&planet: E Macron pic.twitter.com/fGzsC2VnZs — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2018

ALSO READ: We knew that my father was going to die: Rahul Gandhi opens up on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Finance, “the International Solar Alliance and the African Development Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the Green climate fund, and the New Development Bank signed joint financial partnership declarations.” According to the statement, the ISA has also signed a joint partnership declaration with the International Energy Agency in the presence of Finance minister Arun Jaitley. As per a leading news agency, the summit was attended by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, among other dignitaries from over 50 countries.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ: PM Modi ignores LK Advani at Tripura CM Biplab Deb’s swearing-in; Twitter goes into frenzy



ALSO READ: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar exits seminar midway in Srinagar after people raise Azaadi slogans

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App