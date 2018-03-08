On International Women’s Day, Indian Railways stepped ahead to show its women strength to the world on Thursday. Indian Railway took many initiatives to encourage women workers in Indian Railways. Union Rail minister Piyush Goyal also tweeted to wish and praise the hard work done by women. In its own kind of initiative, Indian Railways deployed all women ticket checking staff at Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi express.

On this International Women’s Day, Indian Railways stepped ahead to show its women strength to the world on Thursday. In its own kind of initiative, Indian Railways deployed all women ticket checking staff at Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi express. Indian Rail Minister Piyush Goyal also tweeted to wish and praise the work done by women’s to uprise Indian Railways.Piyush Goyal tweeted, “Today, on WomensDay, delighted to see an all-women crew during my travel. In Railways too, we have deployed ticket checking staff on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express, an all-women crew in Pune-Baramati Special & at various railway stations including Matunga & Gandhinagar.

Indian Railways has taken many other steps to show the hard work done by women employees. Not just the Mumbai, Gujarat’s Maninagar station will be run by all women on Friday. From Ticket checker to Proters (coolies) western railways tried to showcase and applause women through a tweet. Women ticket checkers also gave flowers to the ladies travelling on Women’s day. “Example of grit, determination & strength! That’s what the women porters (coolies) of Bhavnagar station are made of. We salute them #NariShakti4NewIndia #Railways4Women #WomensDay,” tweet from Western Railway.

पश्चिम रेल्वेचा नारी शक्तीला सलाम! All Women staff at Matunga Road Station of WR. Determined & Dedicated. #SheInspiresMe #internationalwomensday2018 pic.twitter.com/pnYX8rvxL1 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 8, 2018

Example of grit, determination & strength! That's what the women porters (coolies) of Bhavnagar stationare made of. We salute them #NariShakti4NewIndia #Railways4Women #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/mRsOYsfNew — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 8, 2018

Railway women employees are taking up challenging roles of Gang women, Gate women, Supervisors, porters. #SheInspiresMe #NariShakti4NewIndia pic.twitter.com/5vbkOiwegz — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 8, 2018

Central railway of India also took initiative and deployed all-women staff on Deccan Queen Express. Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai division of Central Railway S K Jain stated that the Central Railway has decided to run the prestigious Deccan Queen Express between Mumbai and Pune by deploying an All Women Crew tomorrow to commemorate the International Women’s Day.”

