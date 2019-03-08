Air India celebrates International Women's Day: The all-women crew will be operating the Airbus and Dreamliners to 40 domestic destinations. Apart from that, women technicians, engineers and flight dispatchers will take part in the operations. Woman doctors, managers, counter staff and helpers will also be part of the International Women's Day initiative.

Air India celebrates International Women’s Day: To celebrate International Women’s Day, state-owned Air India (AI) will be flying 12 international and more than 40 domestic flights with women pilots and an all-women crew today (on Friday), the ANI reported. As part of the programme, Air India has decided to deploy its Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Boeing 777 passenger jets to operate the international medium and long haul flights.

Taking to Twitter, Air India said its women colleagues will soar high in all spheres from the board room to the skies to attain new heights. The AI all-women crew will today fly to every possible destination from Dharamshala to USA on International Women’s Day. As part of the initiative, Air India Flight AI-101 DEL-JFK has been flagged off with all women crew while Air India Flight AI 173 DEL- SFO will be piloted by all women crew.

The all-women crew will be operating the Airbus and Dreamliners to 40 domestic destinations. The major international Air India will cover are Delhi-Sydney, Mumbai-London, Delhi-Rome, Delhi-London, Mumbai-Delhi-Shanghai, Delhi-Paris, Mumbai-Newark, Delhi-New York, Delhi-Washington, Delhi-Chicago and Delhi-San Fransisco etc.

Apart from that, women technicians, engineers and flight dispatchers will take part in the operations. Woman doctors, managers, counter staff and helpers will also be part of the International Women’s Day initiative.

Indian Railways also celebrated the International Women’s Day today. In Madhya Pradesh, the 18235 Bhopal-Bilaspur Express left from Bhopal railway station earlier this morning. The railway staff on board the train, including the Ticket Checker, Loco Pilot and GRP constable, are all women.

