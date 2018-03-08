Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the International Women's Day is his own style on Thursday by sharing the story of Kunwar Bai, a woman who has inspired him. He added that throughout the history of mankind many women have made a mark through their deeds. He also urged people to pen down their thoughts about women who have inspired them. International Woman's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year and commemorates the movement for women's rights.

“#SheInspiresMe- Kunwar Bai, who died earlier this year at the age of 106. Hailing from Chhattisgarh, she sold her goats in order to build toilets. Her contribution towards a Swachh Bharat can never be forgotten. I am deeply inspired by her noble gesture,” the prime minister posted on Twitter. Modi also shared a video of his meeting with the late activist and said she continues to rule hearts. “#SheInspiresMe- Kunwar Bai, who died earlier this year at the age of 106. Hailing from Chhattisgarh, she sold her goats in order to build toilets. Her contribution towards a Swachh Bharat can never be forgotten. I am deeply inspired by her noble gesture,” he said in another tweet.

I will always cherish the time when I had the opportunity to seek Kunwar Bai’s blessings during one of my visits to Chhattisgarh. Kunwar Bai lives on in the hearts and minds of all those who are passionate towards fulfilling Bapu’s dream of a clean India. #SheInspiresMe pic.twitter.com/Gdt5STszgr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2018

