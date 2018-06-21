Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday joined over 50,000 people in Dehradun and performed different Yoga Asanas to mark the fourth edition of International Yoda Day. While addressing the Yoga enthusiasts, Modi said that Yoga has become one of the biggest movements across the world, which is helping people to heal.

Leading over 50,000 people in marking the fourth edition of International Yoga Day on Thursday, June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Yoga has affected millions of people across the world. Modi reached the campus of Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun at around 6:30am. After addressing the gathering, PM Modi performed different Yoga asanas along with other Yoga enthusiasts present at the venue. The Prime Minister was accompanied by state chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Union minister of state for Ayush Shripad Naik. While sharing the benefits of Yoga, Modi said that Yoga has become a movement across the world and shown a path from illness to wellness. He said that Yoga is healing people instead of increasing their sufferings.

Reports said that over 50,000 mats were spread at the main function venue, which had been shut for visitors for the last two days. Keeping the security in mind, nearly 3,000 security personnel were deployed and around 60 CCTV cameras were installed at the venue.

PM @narendramodi performing yoga in Forest Research Institute in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

ANI photos

While addressing the Yoga enthusiasts, Chief Minister TS Rawat thanked PM Modi for choosing Dehradun to host the main event. He said that his decision will boost tourism in the state.

Meanwhile, the police personnel present at Indo-Tibetan Border also performed Yoga in the cold desert of Ladakh at an altitude of 18,000 feet.

#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel perform Surya Namaskar in cold desert of Ladakh at an altitude of 18,000 feet

Well, the celebrations were not restrained to India only, Eastern naval command staff performed Yoga o board INS Jyothi in the Bay of Bengal off Visakhapatnam.

Eastern naval command staff perform yoga on board INS Jyothi in Bay of Bengal off Visakhapatnam. Eastern Naval Command's submarine staff also participated in #InternationalYogaDay2018

Eastern naval command staff perform yoga on board INS Jyothi in Bay of Bengal off Visakhapatnam. Eastern Naval Command's submarine staff also participated in #InternationalYogaDay2018

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Suresh Prabhu, Uma Bharti, Ram Vilas Paswan, Ravi Shankar Prasad participated at different Yoga events at different states.

#Mumbai Union Minister Prakash Javadekar performs Yoga at Marine Drive on #InternationalYogaDay2018

Indian Naval Ships Shakti and Kamorta of the Indian Navy's Eastern fleet, presently on a deployment in western Pacific ocean and south east Asia, practice Yoga #InternationalYogaDay2018

Following a request from PM Modi, the United Nations General Assembly, in December 2014, had declared that June 21 would be observed as International Yoga Day every year.

