International Yoga Day 2019 Live Updates: Yoga has been originated in India and June 21 was unanimously declared International Yoga Day by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The move came right after PM Narendra Modi’s suggestion during his speech at the UNGA, on September 27, 2014. Yoga is a practice for peace and harmony of the body, mind and spirit. According to reports, the world first observed International Day of Yoga on 21 June 2015. Since then, the tradition has been going on.
Moreover, to mark this significant day, an event has been organised at Ranchi in Jharkhand today, where more than 30,000 people are expected to take part. PM Modi will also be seen at the event performing some Yogic postures.
Here are the LIVE Updates of International Yoga Day 2019:
- Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal performs Yoga in Guwahati on 5th World Yoga Day
- Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Jayant Sinha performs Yoga an event in Delhi on 5th International Day of Yoga
- BSF personnel perform Yoga with horses
- Indian Army personnel performs Yoga in Kashmir Valley
- Interesting, not only human but even dogs are performing Yoga
- Union Minister Smriti Irani performs Yoga
- Indian Navy and Central Industrial Security Force personnel perform Yoga at Marina Beach in Chennai.
- Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari is seen performing Yoga on 5th International Yoga Day
Jammu and Kashmir celebrates Yoga
President Ram Nath Kovind says “International Day of Yoga is not just an event”
- President Ram Nath Kovind is quite happy about the fact that International Yoga Day is being celebrated at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He said, “I’m happy that like previous years, we are celebrating Yoga Day this year too. It’s not just an event”. The President said that it is a way to make yoga an integral part of our life.
An event is being held in Ranchi to observe the 5th International Yoga Day
- Recently, PM Narendra Modi had shared several videos of Yoga urging people to make Yoga practice part of their lives. Today, an event is being held at Ranchi, where more than 30,000 people will be together performing Yoga to observe World Yoga Day.