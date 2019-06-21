International Yoga Day 2019 Live Updates: An event has been organised at Ranchi in Jharkhand today, where more than 30,000 people are expected to take part. PM Modi will also be seen at the event performing some Yogic postures.

International Yoga Day 2019 Live Updates: Yoga has been originated in India and June 21 was unanimously declared International Yoga Day by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The move came right after PM Narendra Modi’s suggestion during his speech at the UNGA, on September 27, 2014. Yoga is a practice for peace and harmony of the body, mind and spirit. According to reports, the world first observed International Day of Yoga on 21 June 2015. Since then, the tradition has been going on.

Here are the LIVE Updates of International Yoga Day 2019:

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal performs Yoga in Guwahati on 5th World Yoga Day

Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal performs Yoga on 5th #InternationalYogaDay in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/tuJDR8itmb — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Jayant Sinha performs Yoga an event in Delhi on 5th International Day of Yoga

Delhi: Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad & Jayant Sinha at a yoga event organised on the occassion of #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/6EBOtAVGPp — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

BSF personnel perform Yoga with horses

#Haryana: Border Security Force's equestrian team performs Yoga on horsebacks at the BSF camp in Gurugram. pic.twitter.com/Vp7ytXqDRg — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

Indian Army personnel performs Yoga in Kashmir Valley

Interesting, not only human but even dogs are performing Yoga

Army Dog Unit practices Yoga for #YogaDay2019 … pic.twitter.com/0gRgOwTrhO — Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) June 21, 2019

Union Minister Smriti Irani performs Yoga

Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani performs Yoga on 5th #InternationalDayofYoga , in Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/CxFTaDdBqt — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

Indian Navy and Central Industrial Security Force personnel perform Yoga at Marina Beach in Chennai.

Chennai: Yoga being performed by Indian Navy and Central Industrial Security Force personnel at Marina Beach. pic.twitter.com/lpQ0jgwkqc — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari is seen performing Yoga on 5th International Yoga Day

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari leads #InternationalDayofYoga celebrations in Maharashtra's Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/j4cIVrWSh1 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

Jammu and Kashmir celebrates Yoga

President Ram Nath Kovind says “International Day of Yoga is not just an event”

President Ram Nath Kovind is quite happy about the fact that International Yoga Day is being celebrated at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He said, “I’m happy that like previous years, we are celebrating Yoga Day this year too. It’s not just an event”. The President said that it is a way to make yoga an integral part of our life.

An event is being held in Ranchi to observe the 5th International Yoga Day

Recently, PM Narendra Modi had shared several videos of Yoga urging people to make Yoga practice part of their lives. Today, an event is being held at Ranchi, where more than 30,000 people will be together performing Yoga to observe World Yoga Day.

Yoga for peace, harmony and progress! Watch #YogaDay2019 programme from Ranchi. https://t.co/nP8xHWMVYi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2019

