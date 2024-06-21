International Yoga Day: Indian Army Officers in Action – Photo Highlights

Indian Army personnel celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day amidst icy heights on the northern frontier on Friday. Troops in Eastern Ladakh also joined in the yoga sessions, highlighting the Army’s commitment to physical and mental well-being in challenging terrains.

Meanwhile, personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) performed yoga at Muguthang Sub Sector in Sikkim, situated at an altitude exceeding 15,000 feet. The ITBP has been actively promoting yoga across high-altitude Himalayan ranges on the India-China border in regions like Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

From Ladakh in the north to Sikkim in the east, ITBP jawans participated in yoga asanas, emphasizing holistic health and resilience. In Leh, ITBP personnel gathered at Karzok to practice yoga, contributing to the nationwide celebrations of International Yoga Day.

Further south, Border Security Force (BSF) jawans performed yoga at the zero line Joint Check post at Attari, Amritsar. The event, overseen by Brigadier Pawan Bajaj (Retd), DIG BSF, showcased mesmerizing visuals of the BSF personnel engaging in yoga as part of the day’s activities.

These widespread celebrations underscore the Armed Forces’ dedication to promoting physical fitness, mental well-being, and a sense of unity through yoga across diverse and challenging landscapes in India.

International Yoga Day: Photos of Indian Army Officers Performing Yoga