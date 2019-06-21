PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day event in Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed and led at least 30,000 people at a mega event in Jharkhand's Ranchi to celebrate International Yoga Day. He stressed that yoga belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to yoga.

PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day event in Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday led over 30,000 people in celebrating International Yoga Day at a mega event in Jharkhand’s Ranchi. PM Modi, in his address at the Prabhat Tara ground, urged people to embrace yoga and make it an integral part of daily routine. He further added that he wants to take the journey of modern yoga from cities to villages of the country. He noted that diseases make a poor person poorer and with yoga that could be avoided, adding he would make efforts o take yoga from jungles to the poor and the tribals.

The prime minister stressed that yoga is discipline, dedication, and it has to be followed throughout your life. Yoga belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to yoga, said PM Modi. Speaking at the fifth edition of International Yoga Day, PM Modi further said that yoga is beyond the distinction of age, colour, caste, creed, creed, cult, rich-poor, province, frontier. Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das and various other ministers were also present at the event while PM Modi disseminated his knowledge about yoga.

Apart from PM Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Amit Shah were seen taking part in yoga sessions in different parts of the country with several other dignitaries. Newly elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also performed yoga along with other MPs and Parliament staff outside the House.

BJP National Working President JP Nadda and National General Secretary (Organisation) Ram Lal performed yoga with other party workers and leaders at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Park.

