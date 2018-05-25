A Sikh policeman saved a Muslim boy from the violent mob in Uttarakhand’s Ramanagar on Tuesday. The video of the incident is doing rounds on the internet. According to media reports, the incident took place at Girija village of Ramnagar in Uttarakhand. In the video, the brave Sikh man can be seen single-handedly saving the Muslim from a group of men, who were after his life because he was allegedly found with a Hindu girl in a temple.

A video of a Sikh policeman saving a Muslim boy from the angry mob in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar is doing rounds on the internet. On Tuesday, Sub-Inspector Gagandeep Singh came to the rescue of the Muslim’s boy, fearing the angry mob may lynch him to death. According to the media reports, the victim boy was allegedly found with a Hindu girl in a temple. The video clearly shows brave Gangadeep single-handedly facing the group of men, while protecting the boy from the those who were baying for his blood. The incident took place at Girija village, a sparsely populated region, where they were caught by the violent mob.

After the policeman came to the rescue of Muslim man and refused to handover him to a group of violent men, the group allegedly started chanting anti-police slogans. The violent group tried to close the gate of the temple, where they were caught, and continuously tried to beat the boy. According to the news website Lallantop, the victim boy was sitting on the floor after being beaten up by the violent group and the girl was involved in the heated argument with the group. The group reportedly said we will not be allowed a Muslim man to be friendly with Hindu girl.

We will chop him into pieces, added the group member. When asked, a police officer confirmed the incident occurred on Tuesday. According to the Quint, the officer said, “Two boys and a girl were sitting inside the temple. Some of the other attendees and workers at the temple raised an objection. Sub-Inspector Gagandeep Singh happened to be there. He took control of the situation and rescued the boy from the spot.”

The police officials further added that they had communicated with the families of the boy and the girl and handed them over. The violent group has also alleged that the couple was getting intimate.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App