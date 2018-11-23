Former one-direction member and British pop heartthrob Zayn Malik is at it again. The international sensation who has hits like Pillowtalk, Dusk Till Dawn to name a few under his belt, has time again appreciated his Indic roots by various means. Previously Zayn had uploaded cover renditions of Kailash Kher’s popular till date, Teri Deewani (which he had to delete, courtesy the brutal trolling he suffered at the hands of netizens).

Malik, however, has bounced back and how? The global singing sensation on Tuesday dropped the cover of Salman Khan’s Race 3’s title track Állah Duhai Hai’on the internet. Netizens have not been able to keep calm ever since and are going gaga over the cover rendition giving Malik absolute thumbs up. Fans all over the world are liking the psychedelic Electronic Dance Music (EDM) of the peppy number. Listen to Zayn’s cover version here;

Check out these tweets to the reaction of his fans and the praise he is being showered on;

Wow dude, you've really smashed it your vocals sound fantastic! This is proof music is a universal language, we don't have to understand lyrics or to even have lyrics, the music can convey emotion & with a vocal too this also comes out in your voice! Congrats dude it's awesome!🙏🏼 — Robbie Glover (@robbieglover) November 20, 2018

Desi fans are being so well fed. 😭 Bollywood music producers give him a song already. He will slay ❤️ — Jinwonu (@Jinyaaaaa1) November 20, 2018

Who's gonna listen to the original after your @zaynmalik cover 😂😂 — Simran Tilwani (@SimranTilwani1) November 20, 2018

I’m very happy 😊 .that zayn is covering on bollywood song .

I’m an Indian. — Vivek Dangi 💎 (@RealVivekDangi) November 20, 2018

The guy who has had some phenomenal hots after going solo, snapping his ties with former British Boy Band One Direction which catapulted him to global superstardom, is quite famous for his love for Bollywood. He has also sheepishly accepted having watched his favourite Shahrukh Khan’s love saga Veer Zara umpteenth number of times. Zayn’s recently released single Finger is topping charts worldwide.

