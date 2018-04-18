Just a few days after BJP leader Satyapal Singh questioned Charles Darwin’s Theory of Evolution of humans and termed it “scientifically wrong”, another BJP leader has come out with yet another bizarre remark. Recently, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has claimed that internet is not new to India. He further stated that internet existed even during the times of Mahabharata. While addressing a public event in Agartala, newly-elected CM Deb said that back in those times, Dhritrashtra used to get regular updates about the Kurukshetra battles through satellite communication.

During his public address, the former RSS worker also lauded the efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making India digitally strong. Hailing the Digital India initiative, Tripura CM Deb said that the Modi government has made digitization a reality in India. He added, “Internet has become a part of our daily lives.” Claiming the presence of internet in the ancient times, he said that the blind king Dhritarashtra would get regular updates about the battles of Kurukshetra from Sanjay. He added that even Sanjay wasn’t present at the battles but shared information with him. He said that this was possible only because of the presence of technology and satellite communication.

The following remarks were made by the chief minister while he was addressing the digitization of the Public Distribution System (PDS) in Tripura. Talking to a huge crowd, the BJP leader said that technology is nothing new for India and existed during the times of Mahabharata. The following remarks by the Tripura CM come in just a few months after Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani had compared ISRO’s missiles and rockets to Lord Ram’s arrows. He further praised the mythical god’s engineering skills for building a bridge between India and Sri Lanka during those times.

