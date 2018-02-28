As the veteran actor Sridevi passed away entire Bollywood is in a big shock and overcome with grief. Tributes are coming from all around the nation from actors and her fans. In the thread, Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier has paid the tribute to Sridevi through a video on social media site. Oru Adaar Love actor shared a picture of Sridevi and wrote, Life is so fragile & unpredictable! You will always live in our hearts forever. #RIPSridevi #Chandani.

As the veteran actor Sridevi passed away entire Bollywood is in a big shock and overcome with grief. Tributes are coming from all around the nation from actors and her fans. In the thread, Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier has paid the tribute to Sridevi through a video on social media site. In the video, Malaya actor Priya Prakash presented the tribute through her voice singing, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna…With the video on Twitter Priya Prakash Varrier wrote, History never really says goodbye. History says, ‘See you later.

In a post on twitter, Oru Adaar Love actor shared a picture of Sridevi and wrote, Life is so fragile & unpredictable! You will always live in our hearts forever. #RIPSridevi #Chandani. Priya Prakash Varrier also shared a picture of her last rites and captioned it, ‘She still looks so beautiful. Don’t have words to express emotions on seeing this picture. May she rest in heaven in absolute peace. #Sridevifuneral’

History never really says goodbye. History says, 'See you later. pic.twitter.com/uGnRF0y77m — Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) February 27, 2018

Life is so fragile & unpredictable ! You will always live in our hearts forever . #RIPSridevi #Chandani pic.twitter.com/FnWUCS5Ia1 — Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) February 25, 2018

Still looks so beautiful. Don't have words to express emotions on seeing this picture. May she rest in heaven in absolute peace.😥 #Sridevifuneral

PC- ANI pic.twitter.com/RVrt6OTZyQ — Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) February 28, 2018

The entire is watching as Sridevi is being transported to the crematorium dressed in a red kanjivaram saree on a truck decorated with white flowers and a picture of her smiling face, celebrities are still coming to terms with her demise. The veteran actress died on February 24, Saturday due to accidental drowning as per the autopsy report in Dubai. Priya Prakash Varrier became popular overnight as her winking eye video got viral from Malayam song Manikya Malaraya Poorvi from the movie Oru Adaar love.

