Interpol has issued a red corner notice against fugitive Nirav Modi's wife, Ami Modi, in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case. The red corner notice by the worldwide police cooperation and crime control body, against Ami, who is a prime accused in the case.

The red corner notice by the worldwide police cooperation and crime control body, against Ami, who is a prime accused in the case, has been issued at the behest of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), officials at India’s economic intelligence agency said. A Red Corner Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

Earlier in July, the ED had attached properties of diamantaire Nirav Modi worth Rs 329.66 crores under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA).”The confiscated properties are in form of four flats at the iconic building Samudra Mahal in Worli Mumbai, one seaside farmhouse and land in Alibaug, windmill in Jaisalmer, flat in London and residential flats in UAE, shares and bank deposits,” said the ED.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed an application on July 10 before the FEOA Special Court seeking a declaration of Nirav Modi as a Fugitive Economic Offender and confiscate his properties and the entities directly or indirectly belonging to him.

After giving the order to confiscate his properties, the FEOA Special Court directed the consortium to approach PMLA Special Court under Section 8(8) to claim the mortgaged/ hypothecated and secured properties, which were attached by ED. On examination of the properties attached, it was found that properties worth Rs 1000 crore are prima facie covered under the mortgage. (ANI)

