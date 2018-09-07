PNB scam: Mehul Choksi has reportedly appealed to Interpol against the Red Corner Notice (RCN), which has not been issued yet. Reports add that the objections raised by Nirav Modi's uncle and Gitanjali owner, Mehul CHoksi, were countered by the CBI which is investigating the 13,000 cr bank fraud.

One of the prime accused in the PNB scam, Mehul Choksi has reportedly appealed to Interpol against the Red Corner Notice (RCN), which has not been issued yet. Reports add that the objections raised by Nirav Modi’s uncle and Gitanjali owner, Mehul CHoksi, were countered by the CBI which is investigating the 13,000 cr bank fraud. As per current developments, the Interpol committee in Lyon will now be taking up the RCN issue against Choksi in October. The following development comes to light just a few hours after Interpol had issued the RCN against Nirav Modi’s close associate and his firm’s CEO Mihir Bhansali.

Earlier the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had failed to get a red corner notice against the jeweller Mehul Choksi all because of the botched up appeals before the Interpol. Failing to get RCN against Choksi, ED got an RCN issued against Mihir Bhansali who was working as the CEO at Modi’s firm.

Mihir Bhansali was the CEO at Firestar International. As per the RCN issued against him, he is wanted for money laundering. Bhansali has been summoned as the agencies feel that interrogating him will help them in taking their investigations to another level.

Fugitive Diamantaire Mehul Choksi had appealed to Interpol against red corner notice, which has not been issued yet. Indian agencies countered the objections raised by him. Interpol committee in Lyon, France will decide on the red corner notice in October: Sources (file pic) pic.twitter.com/s4ZOA2GF96 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2018

The investigating agency also informed that the Interpol might travel to other countries like UK, Hong Kong, China or UAE. As per reports, Bhansali was operating from US and was looking after the overseas operations of Firestar International.

After it was reported that Nirav Modi was hiding in UK, the Indian agencies investigating the PNB scam had urged its counterparts to begin the extradition process.

