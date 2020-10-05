The Andhra Pradesh police on Monday busted an interstate ganja smuggling racket from Vishakhapatnam to UP. The police has seized 1010 kilograms of ganja, container lorry bearing no.HR-55-M-459, net cash Rs 4000 and 2 mobile phones all worth Rs 1,30,04,000.

In the early morning, on receipt of credible information, the sleuths of Special Operations Team (SOT), LB Nagar Zone along with Abdullapurmet Police nabbed two persons namely 1) Mohammed Ramzan @ Kallu s/o Rasheed and 2) Schashikant Gowtham Rao s/o Mohan Prasad near Outer Ring Road under the limits of Abdullapurmet PS while they were transporting the contraband drug i.e. Ganja from the agency area located near Kondapally Junction, Bailaguda village, Padwa mandal of Koraput district, Odisha state to Uttar Pradesh State. Seized (1010) kilograms of ganja, Container Lorry bearing no.HR-55-M-459, net cash Rs.4000/- and (2) mobile phones all worth Rs.1,30,04,000/- from their possession.

DETAILS OF ACCUSED PERSONS:

1. Mohammed Ramzan @ Kallu s/o Raseed, age; 24 years, Caste; Muslim, Occ; Driver, R/o Near Latchimipura High School, Silkho, Tauru Tahsil, Mewat City, Nuhu district of Haryana State.

2. Schashikant Gowtham Rao s/o Mohan Prasad, age; 25 years, Caste; SC, Occ; Hotel serving boy, R/o H.No.752, Ganeshpur village, Bhojiveer thahsil, Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh State.

3. Mahadev, age; 45 years, R/o Bailaguda village, Padwa mandal, Koraput district of Odisha State (Supplier of Ganja & Absconding).

4. Vivek Singh @ Alok, age; 40 years, R/o Near Gas agency, Taktakpur, Cantt post, Varanasi City of Uttar Pradesh State. (Purchaser of Ganja & Absconding)

5. Imran, age; 42 years, owner of the container bearing no.HR-55-M-459, R/o Charoda village, Tauru Tahsil, Mewat City, Nuhu district of Haryana State. (Absconding).

SEIZED MATERIAL:

1. ​Ganja (1010) Kgs.

2.​Container Lorry bearing no.HR-55-M-459,

3.​Net Cash Rs.4000/-

3.​(2) Mobile phones,

The above arrests were made under the supervision of Sri Mahesh M Bhagwat, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda Commissionerate, Sri G.Sudheer Babu, IPS., Addl. Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, Sri Sunpreet Singh, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, LB Nagar Zone under the direct guidance of Sri J. Surender Reddy, Addl. Dy. Commissioner of Police, Special Operations Team, Rachakonda, by Sri V.Swamy, Inspector of Police Abdullapurmet PS, Sri T.Ravi Kumar, Inspector of Police, Sri Avinash Babu SI of Police, Sri Srikanth, SI of Police SOT LB Nagar Zone and staff of Special Operations Team.

