Intolerance row: As many as 62 celebrities including actor Kangana Ranaut, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, classical dancer and MP Sonal Mansingh, instrumentalist Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Vivek Agnihotri have written an open letter against selective outrage and false narratives. The move comes after 49 celebrities wrote a letter to the prime minister expressing concerns over the growing incidents of lynching in the country. Eminent film directors and actors including Adoor Gopalkrishnan, Mani Ratnam, Anurag Kashyap and Aparna Sen, Konkona Sen Sharma, Soumita Chatterjee had written a letter to Modi expressing regret that Jai Shree Ram has become a war cry today.

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on hearing a PIL seeking implementation of its 2018 judgment (Tehseen S Poonawalla vs Union of India) with respect to mob lynching cases. In the 2018 judgement, the apex court had urged the Centre to come out with a legislation to curb mob lynching in the country. An SC bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta issued a notice in a petition filed by Anti-Corruption Council of India Trust.

Tehseen Poonawalla had petitioned the apex court to ensure a strict crackdown on cow vigilantes taking matters into their own hands and resorting to violence against perceived oppressors of the bovine species. In the petition, Poonawalla had also cited numerous instances of attacks by cow protection groups on Dalits, minorities and other people in the name of protection of cow and other bovine species, the barandbench.com reported.

