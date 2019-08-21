INX media case: P Chidambaram request for immediate hearing over his anticipatory bail plea has been moved to CJI. The former Finance Minister is missing Tuesday and CBI has now issued a lookout notice against him.

INX media case:: More trouble is brewing for former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram after the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected his request for an immediate hearing on his petition for an anticipatory bail in the INX media case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) may arrest Chidambaram as it seeks his custodial interrogation in the Rs 307 crore financial irregularity case. Yesterday, Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana had sent Chidambaram’s plea before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi to pass the order. The case was scheduled for hearing at 11. 30 pm today. But the top court refused to hear the case on a priority basis as senior lawyer Kapil Sibal failed to mention his urgent listing of Chidambaram’s plea before CJI Gogoi.

The Congress leader had moved the Supreme Court for respite after Delhi High Court judge Sunil Gaur rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media case, reports said. Speculation is rife that hearing in the controversial case may get further delayed as the 5-judge Constitution bench of the apex court, headed by the CJI, has already commenced the day-to-day hearing on the Ayodhya case.

In the Supreme Court, a team of lawyers including senior lawyers Kapil Sibal, Salman Khurshid, Vivek Tankha and Arshdeep Singh Khurana are representing P Chidambaram. Yesterday, two teams of the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation reached Chidambaram’s Jorbagh residence. Today, the CBI sleuths also reached his residence and pasted a notice on the wall outside Chidambaram’s house, asking him to appear before the investigative agency within two hours of the receipt of the notice. Khurana said the CBI has failed to answer under which provision of the law Chidambaram has issued a notice to appear before the investigative agency within two hours. He said his client was exercising the rights available to him in law and had approached the Supreme Court on August 20 seeking urgent reliefs in respect of the order dismissing his anticipatory bail in the case.

As per the reports, the former Union Minister and a Rajya Sabha member is being hunted by top investigating agencies for the country, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over alleged bribe charges in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearances when he was in office under the UPA government through his Karti Chidambaram’s company.

Earlier, on Tuesday, after the Delhi High Court had rejected P Chidambaram anticipatory bail, ED and CBI had raided his house in Jor Bagh to trace him but did not find him there. The investigative agencies had also pasted a notice outside his residence to appear before the authorities within the next 2 hours.

His mobile phone was also switched off and currently, the former minister is missing.

