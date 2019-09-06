A group of Congress leaders went to meet former Finance minister P Chidambaram at Tihar Jail. However, Congress delegation were told that the alloted time to meet the 73-year-old Congress leader was over.

Congress delegation failed to meet former Finance Minister P Chidambaram who is sent to the Tihar Jail on Thursday. The veteran Congress leader had been sent to the Tihar Jail after a Delhi Court directed to send him the judicial custody in the INX Media case.

A group of Congress leaders including PC Chacko, Mukul Wasnik, Mianikkam Tagore, and Avinash Pandey went to Tihar Jail on Friday to meet the 73-year-old Congress leader but after they had a talk with the Jail Superintendent, the Congress delegation were told that the allotted time to see P. Chidambaram was over.

The former Finance Minister is currently lodged in Ward nine of Jail number seven of the Tihar Jail. Tihar Jail is the largest jail complex in Asia. As the former finance minister has Z-level security, the CBI court has responded positively to Chidambaram’s lawyer Kapil Sibbal’s request for his special facilities, which includes a separate cell, a bathroom with western-style facilities, a cot (prisoners generally sleep on the floor), security and medicine.

Like other prisoners, Chidambaram will also have entry to the library of the Jail.and will also be able to watch television for a specific time.

P Chidambaram was brought to the Tihar Jail from the Rouse Avenue Court in hight security. It took around 35 minutes for the jail authorities to bring the former Finance minister to Asia’s largest prison complex from the court. Chidambaram was seen with a firm smile waving his hands to the supporters while sitting alone in the van.

P Chidambaram has been accused of misusing his position as Finance Minister in 2007 when he illegally facilitated a massive infusion of foreign funds in INX media with kickbacks.

The name of P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram came to the investigative agencies while interrogating INX Media founders Peter and Indrani Mukherjea, who are currently in jail in connection with the murder of Indrani Mukherjea’s daughter Sheena Bora.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App