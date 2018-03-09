Delhi High Court has granted interim relief to the son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram till 20 March in INX Media case. The court also ordered Enforcement Directorate to not arrest Chidambaram. Yesterday, after Supreme Court asked Karti to approach to get interim relief, he had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking interim relief. CBI will file its reply on bail plea of Karti Chidambaram on March 14. Karti was arrested by CBI on 28 February 2018 at Chennai airport in connection with alleged bribery at INX Media.

A day after Supreme Court asked Karti Chidambaram to approach Delhi High Court in INX Media case, Delhi HC has granted interim relief to the son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram by directing Enforcement Directorate to not take any coercive action against him including arrest. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) wanted to get Karti Chidambaram’s police custody from a special CBI court but couldn’t manage to secure it. The court also directed the Karti Chidambaram to surrender his passport to the ED and support agency in further investigating the matter. CBI will file its reply on bail plea of Karti Chidambaram on March 14.

The high court order will be effective until 20 March and the court will hear the matter on the same date. Karti Chidambaram had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court after apex court directed him to approach the Delhi High Court. Issuing an order to the CBI court, Delhi HC said the judiciary should pass an order without being influenced by the high court’s view. Karti Chidambaram was sent to a day’s custody by special CBI court after one of the accused in the INX Media case, was arrested by the central investigative agency on 28 February 2018 at Chennai airport in connection with alleged bribery at INX Media.

CBI to file it's reply on bail plea of #KartiChidambaram on 14th March. #INXMediaCase — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2018

But, on March 1, 2018, when he again produced in the court, his custody was extended by five days. The CBI cited further investigation for asking the court to extend his custody. Karti is accused of receiving Rs 10 lakh in 2007 to clear foreign investment worth Rs 305 for INX Media. That time, father of Karti Chidambaram, P Chidambaram was finance minister in the UPA government led by Congress. Currently, ED and CBI are investigating the INX Media case. ED had registered a case against Karti Chidambaram and others included INX Media and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

