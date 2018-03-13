The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court against Delhi High Court giving relief to Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media case. Karti Chidambaram was earlier arrested by the Central Probing Agency and kept on continuing his custody to carry on its probe in the INX Media case.

After the Delhi High Court (HC) on March 10 gave relief to Karti Chidambaram from being arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till March 20, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court against Delhi High Court giving relief to Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media case. Karti Chidambaram was earlier arrested by the Central Probing Agency and kept on continuing his custody to carry on its probe in the INX Media case. While the Enforcement Directorate approached the Supreme Court against Karti Chidambaram, Delhi High Court Justice Indermeet Kaur also saved herself from hearing the Karti’s bail plea. Following these developments, the matter has now been referred to another bench.

Earlier on March 12, Karti Chidambaram had demanded a separate cell in Tihar Jail, one of the accused in the INX Money laundering case and is currently in CBI’s judicial custody by filing an application in the Delhi court. Son of former finance minister P Chidambaram had asked the court to allow him a separate washroom. He has cited security threats in his request. Karti Chidambaram filed a petition in the court three days after Delhi’s Patiala court sent him to CBI custody for 3 more days. Karti’s advocate Daya Krishnan plea filed in the court says, “Since Chidambaram had taken charge as a home minister just after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and had several accused under MCOCA prosecuted, so there is an absolute threat to his life at Tihar Jail. So, he should be allotted a single cell. The investigative agency, CBI is incorrect here.”

“As Karti is in the custody of the judge, so the judge should take responsibility for his safety.” Fiercely replying to the Karti’s plea, CBI has said that there was no threat to the petitioner. So, he should be treated as other inmates in the Tihar jail as per prescribed manuals. Karti’s counsel in petition said that “How can an investigative agency deny me my security. Even P Chidambaram has been provided Z-security. We are outraged with the CBI stand on Karti’s plea.”

