In a massive setback, a special court in Delhi extended Karti Chidambaram’s CBI custody by another 3 days. Karti Chidambaram has already been in CBI remand for last 9 days. The court has allowed Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) Karti-Indrani-Peter faceoff to further investigate the matter. The central investigative agency had sought. P Chidambaram leaves court premises after hearing ends. Following the court order, on March 15, Delhi’s Patiala House Court will hear Karti Chidambaram’s bail plea. The order gives the central investigative agency to keep Karti in its custody till March 12. CBI also submitted Indrani’ statement in a sealed envelope.

After the court’s order, Karti will be confronted with Chartered Accountant S Bhaskararaman at Delhi’s Tihar jail. The court has also allowed the CBI to bring two others accused in the INX Media case, Indrani and Peter Mukerjea to Delhi and identify the places where they met the Karti Chidambaram. Representing the CBI, while hearing the Additional Solicitor general Tushar Mehta said the investigative agency have recovered some more documents and CD related to the INX Media case which needed to sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.ASG said, “During the investigation, in Chennai, we have got information about the locations of documents related to the case about 3-4 days back.

However, defence advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “It’s tragic for me (Karti). They have no new reason for my remand. They are inventing one. CBI has to justify remand every day and every minute.” Earlier in the day, Delhi High Court has granted Karti Chidambaram interim relief in the INX Media case. The court also directed Directorate to not take any coercive action against him including arrest. However, the CBI will file its reply on Karti Chidambaram’s plea on March 14. The high court order will be effective until 20 March and the court will hear the matter on the same date.

