The Patiala House Court on Thursday sent Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram to CBI custody till March 6 in INX Media Case. Krati Chidambaram was detained soon after he had landed in Chennai from his business trip from London. According to the CBI, Congress leader’s son, Karti had received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) conditions to receive investment from Mauritius.

It appears that trouble doesn’t seem to end for former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram after the Patiala House Court on Thursday sent him to CBI custody till March 6 in INX Media Case. However, giving his initial reaction after the court gave order to sent him to CBI custody till, Karti Chidambaram said, “I will be vindicated eventually.” Earlier in a major development, Karti Chidambaram was detained on February 28 at around 8 AM. Krati Chidambaram was detained soon after he had landed in Chennai from his business trip from London. According to the CBI, Congress leader’s son, Karti had received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) conditions to receive investment from Mauritius.

However, hitting out at the government and CBI, Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala on Wednesday had raised the political temperature ahead of the second half of the monsoon session of Parliament by launching a scathing at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the wake of Karti Chidambaram’s arrest. The opposition accused the ruling government of diverting the attention from Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case by pushing INX media money laundering case into the limelight. Congress said it is a “political witch hunt, vendetta and malicious intent” by Narendra Modi-led party.

Delhi's Patiala House Court sends #KartiChidambaram to CBI custody till 6th March in #INXMediaCase (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ApQWmsMXcK — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2018

Delhi: P Chidamabaram leaves from Patiala House court after hearing against his son #KartiChidambaram in #INXMediaCase ; Karti has been sent to CBI custody till 6th March pic.twitter.com/g8Wxrkh3si — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2018

Hitting out at the government, Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that scams worth Rs 31,691 crore have been exposed in the past 10 days but BJP has done nothing about it, rather it is trying too hard to shift focus from the billion-dollar frauds. Surjewala further directed a dig at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for employing wrongful means and acting as a puppet of the Centre. “CBI interrogated Karti Chidambaram twice in August 2017 and he cooperated fully. Yet out of the blue, the arrest has been made. Political persecution of P Chidambaram and the arrest of his son by a puppet CBI acting to serve the agenda of its political masters, is nothing but a cog in this wheel,” said Surjewala.

#WATCH #KartiChidambaram leaves from Patiala House Court, he has been sent to CBI custody till 6th March. #INXMediacase pic.twitter.com/GpStX0rx0C — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2018

