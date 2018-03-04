Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has been taken to Mumbai by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Karti has been taken to Mumbai for carrying out further questioning in the INX Media case after he was arrested and sent to CBI custody till March 6 by the Patiala House Court. According to reports, Karti Chidambaram may be confronted with Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea.

In what can be said as a new development in the Karti Chidambaram INX Media case, the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has been taken to Mumbai by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Karti has been taken to Mumbai for carrying out further questioning after he was arrested and sent to CBI custody till March 6 by the Patiala House Court. According to sources, Karti Chidambaram is likely to be confronted with Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea separately since they were the former co-owners of the INX Media. Both Indrani and Peter Mukerjea are facing jail terms after they were booked for the murder of their daughter Sheena Bora.

According to a leading daily, Indrani Mukerjea in a statement to Enforcement Directorate had mentioned about former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. Both Indrani and Peter in a statement to Enforcement Directorate (ED) had mentioned that they had met P Chidambaram regarding seeking government approval for foreign investment proposals worth around Rs 300 crore for INX Media. Reports also say that both Indrani and Peter Mukerjea had alleged that the former Finance Minister Chidambaram had asked them to help his son’s business and to “make foreign remittances”. However, terming it a case of political vendetta, all these allegations have been denied by both P Chidambaram and his son.

Also Read: INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram sent to CBI custody till March 6 by Patiala House Court

A couple of days before, the Patiala House Court on Thursday had sent Karti Chidambaram to CBI custody till March 6 in the INX Media Case. However, giving his initial reaction after the court gave order to sent him to CBI custody till, Karti Chidambaram said, “I will be vindicated eventually.” Earlier in a major development, Karti Chidambaram was detained on February 28 at around 8 AM. Krati Chidambaram was detained soon after he had landed in Chennai from his business trip from London. According to the CBI, Congress leader’s son, Karti had received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) conditions to receive investment from Mauritius.

Also Read: NewsX Exclusive: Karti Chidambaram opened and shut accounts in Metro Bank UK: Sources

Also Read: Here’s everything you need to know about the INX Media money laundering case

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App