In a major setback to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, his plea against CBI custody has not been listed in the Supreme Court. His team of lawyers, led by senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the petition challenging CBI’s remand order in link with the INX-Media case hasn’t been listed in the top court despite court’s order.

While the Supreme Court on non-listing of Chidamabaram plea against arrest said it was up to the registry to do the needful for listing the case. The court is also to announce whether he will continue to be investigated for his alleged involvement in INX media money laundering case.

In two petitions by Chidambaram that are likely to be heard in the court, one has to do with protection from CBI arrest while another has to do with protection from arrest by Enforcement Directorate. His plea citing protection from CBI arrest hasn’t been listed before the top court.

Chidambaram’s five-day CBI custody will also end today and the investigation agency is likely to ask for an extension in custodial interrogation on grounds of fresh evidence against the former union minister.

Last week, CBI arrested Chidambaram after he took a press conference at Congress headquarters. In his defence, he said he wasn’t evading arrest but only gathering documents to establish his case. Soon after, he was taken to CBI headquarters where he spent a quiet night. The next day he was grilled by CBI for almost three hours following which he was taken to special CBI court. The investigation agency alleged that Chidamabaram did not cooperate which was refuted by his team of lawyers.

