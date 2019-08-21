P Chidambaram: The lawyer of P Chidambaram, Arshdeep Singh Khurana, has asked CBI under what law former finance minister was summoned, adding that the notice failed to mention the provisions of the law. On Tuesday evening, CBI and ED officers raided Chidambaram's residence in connection with the INX Media case.

P Chidambaram: After the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate teams raided Congress MP P Chidambaram’s residence, his lawyer has asked the CBI under what law his client has been told to appear before the agency within two hours in INX Media case. During the raid, he was not home. The CBI later posted a notice outside his house, ordering him to appear before the agency within two hours.

The CBI raid came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to the Congress leader in the INX Media case. Arshdeep Singh Khurana, Chidambaram’s lawyer, asked CBI that the notice has failed to mention the provision of law under which his client has issued a summon. The lawyer stated that his client has been permitted by the Supreme Court to mention the urgent Special Leave Petition against the order before Court at 10:30 am today. He requested the CBI to not arrest Chidambaram until the apex court’s hearing.

Further, Khurana said that the former Union finance minister was exercising the rights available to him in law, adding that he had approached the Supreme Court on August 20 seeking urgent reliefs in respect of the order dismissing his anticipatory bail the INX Media case.

The CBI notice states that Chidambaram was acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case which is being investigated under Chapter 12 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The former Union Minister is accused of facilitating foreign funding for the television company in 2007.

Meanwhile, Congress has termed the CBI action as political vendetta, while accusing the BJP-led NDA government of targeting the opposition leaders.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App