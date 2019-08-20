After losing protection from arrest, P Chidambaram went missing as CBI team arrived at his residence after a Delhi Court dismissed anticipatory bail to the former Finance Minister in relation to the INX media case. A team of the ED has also arrived at his residence in Jorbagh.

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers arrives at the residence of senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday evening after a Delhi Court refused to grant him anticipatory bail in connection with the INX media case, reported the ANI. However, the Congress leader was not at home, the reports added. The development came a few hours after Chidambaram moved the Supreme Court to revoke the Delhi High Court orders. The apex court denied urgent hearing in the case and scheduled the matter to be heard on Wednesday, August 21.

The CBI team went to Chidambaram’s residence in Jorbagh, however, the team left soon after he was not there. After CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team reached his residence and enquired about his whereabouts, the reports said. It has also been reported that his mobile phone was switched off.

CBI team went to @PChidambaram_IN ‘s Jorbagh hone after Delhi HC rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media case, leaving soon as he was not https://t.co/JcvYRgsTYc ED team has now reached his residence & is enquiring on his whereabouts, reports @deveshpd @the_hindu — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) August 20, 2019

Delhi: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers arrives at the residence of P Chidambaram. Earlier today, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case. pic.twitter.com/Zjn4XDiJk7 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019

Earlier in the day, Justice Sunil Gaur pronounced the order reserved by the Delhi HC on January 25. The court also denied interim protection to the senior Congress leader, asserting that the offender must be exposed irrespective of his status, reported the Bar and Bench.

The court also denied granting the pre-arrest bail after taking into consideration the arguments made by the agencies. The agencies, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, alleged that Chidambaram was evasive and non-cooperative during the questioning before the agencies.

The court termed the case a classic case of money laundering and dismissed the claims that his arrest was politically motivated. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX media in 2007. Chidambaram was then serving as the finance minister of the country.

