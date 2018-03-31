Media mogul, Peter Mukerjea has been reported to have refused to cooperate with the CBI in connection with the INX Media case. Mukerjea has been sent to judicial custody and will be taken back to Mumbai. Karti Chidambaram was grilled for 11 hours on Thursday by officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the case.

Former media mogul, Peter Mukerjea who was under CBI’s custody, has been sent to judicial custody till April 13 by the Patiala House Court on Saturday in connection with the INX Media case. Latest reports say that Mukerjea has refused to cooperate with the CBI and will be flown back to Mumbai. Earlier on Wednesday, the investigating agency was likely to move a plea for seeking permission to record the statement of Peter Mukerjea under the provision of Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). As Mukerjea didn’t cooperate, CBI couldn’t confront him with Karti Chidambaram or his PA. But, for the next dates, he will be produced through video conferencing.

In an earlier hearing, after CBI demanded five-day custody of the press mogul, the Delhi court sent Peter Mukerjea to the investigative agency’s custody until March 31, 2018. The case is related INX Media Ltd., owned by the former press tycoon, who had been alleged of bribe to get a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for receiving funds of about Rs 305 crore from overseas in 2007 mediated by Karti Chidambaram when his father senior Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

Meanwhile, Karti was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on March 23 in connection with the case, against furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh. Moreover, it has been earlier reported that the CBI didn’t want the court to grant him bail as the CBI accused the latter of destroying evidence in the case. Karti was arrested by the CBI from Chennai on 28 February based on a statement made by Indrani Mukherjee.

