To demand a separate cell in Tihar Jail, Karti Chidambaram, one of the accused in the INX Money laundering case, who is currently in CBI’s judicial custody, has filed an application in the Delhi court. Son of former finance minister has asked the court to allow him a separate washroom. He has cited security threats in his request. Karti Chidambaram filed a petition in the court three days after Delhi’s Patiala court sent him to CBI custody for 3 more days. Karti’s advocate Daya Krishnan plea filed in the court says, “Since Chidambaram had taken charge as a home minister just after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and had several accused under MCOCA prosecuted, so there is an absolute threat to his life at Tihar Jail.”

Along with this application, Karti has filed two other applications in the Delhi’s court. One has demanded court to hear his application right now and other was to carry his home cooked food, books, toiletries and specs to the jail cell. Krishnan has cited a Delhi HC order to special CBI judge Sunil Rana and justified that according to the Delhi HC verdict, a court must refer to the bail application along with an application for remand as they are not different to each other. Earlier, While denying to the home cooked food request, the court allowed him to consume medicines in the jail.

