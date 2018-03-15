The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday gave former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram interim relief from getting arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the INX Media case. However, just a day ago, the Enforcement Directorate had approached the Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's order which gave relief to Karti Chidambaram from getting arrested.

Karti Chidambaram has got an interim relief on the basis of which he cannot be arrested until March 26 by the Enforcement Directorate

Seeking relief from getting arrested in the alleged money laundering case against him, the Supreme Court on Thursday gave former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram interim relief from getting arrested in connection with the INX Media case. Following Supreme Court’s order, Karti Chidambaram has got an interim relief on the basis of which he cannot be arrested until March 26 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, just a day ago, the Enforcement Directorate had approached the Supreme Court against Delhi High Court’s order which gave relief to Karti Chidambaram from getting arrested.

Karti Chidambaram was earlier arrested by the Central Probing Agency and kept on continuing his custody to carry on its probe in the INX Media case. While the Enforcement Directorate approached the Supreme Court against Karti Chidambaram, Delhi High Court Justice Indermeet Kaur also saved herself from hearing the Karti’s bail plea. Following these developments, the matter has now been referred to another bench.

Also Read: SC to CBI and ED: End 2G scam probe in 6 months; P Chidambaram under agencies scanner

Earlier on March 12, Karti Chidambaram had demanded a separate cell in Tihar Jail, one of the accused in the INX Money laundering case and is currently in CBI’s judicial custody by filing an application in the Delhi court. Son of former finance minister P Chidambaram had asked the court to allow him a separate washroom. He has cited security threats in his request. Karti Chidambaram filed a petition in the court three days after Delhi’s Patiala court sent him to CBI custody for 3 more days. Karti’s advocate Daya Krishnan plea filed in the court says, “Since Chidambaram had taken charge as a home minister just after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and had several accused under MCOCA prosecuted, so there is an absolute threat to his life at Tihar Jail. So, he should be allotted a single cell. The investigative agency, CBI is incorrect here.”

Also Read: After Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi’s Rs 12,700 crore scam, PNB sweats again as ex-DGM defrauds Rs 9 crore

Also Read: Hura Tahiti 2015 competitor Melanie’s spectacular hip dance will blow your mind

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App