Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday met senior leader P Chidambaram who is in judicial custody in Delhi's Tihar jail.

Chidambaram has been accused of allegedly sanctioning illegal funds under the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) to INX Media when he was the Finance Minister in 2007.

Last week, Chidambaram’ s plea to surrender before the court was rejected by the Delhi court after the ED asserted that it was important to have him for judicial custody so that they could dig out the necessary information and that the surrender will be accepted at an appropriate time.

Raising fears over evidence tampering, the ED told the court that in judicial custody there was no such possibility. The CBI is investigating the senior Congress leader for his alleged involvement in the INX Media case. He was arrested on August 21 and was earlier remanded in judicial custody till September 19.

Chidambaram who has access to his Twitter account, last week took a jibe at the investigation agency saying he was thrilled to discover that he had grown golden wings and would fly to the moon. He added that he expected to have a safe landing. The statement was hinted at CBI’s claim raised in the court that the former minister was a flight risk.

A Delhi court last week was told that Chidambaram did not have basic necessity in the jail mentioning he neither had a pillow nor chair in his cell due to which he had severe back pain. The court didn’t seem pleased with the claim and dismissed the issue alongside government calling it a trivial issue. The court also extended his custody till October.

The Congress continues to reiterate that Chidambaram has been trapped in the witch hunt by the Centre. Meanwhile, his lawyers have filed a plea before the Delhi High Court. Opposing the bail, the CBI asserted that the bail is against the zero-tolerance policy on corruption. The court will hear the plea today.

