Two days after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) refused to grant interim relief to Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, Supreme Court has asked the senior Congress leader and former finance minister’s son to approach the Delhi High Court for seeking interim relief. A 3-judge bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra which also compromises Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud allowed the Karti Chidambaram to withdraw his plea pending with the apex court in the INX money laundering case.

The court also requested the acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court to allocate Karti Chidambaram matter to the appropriate bench so that it can be taken up for hearing tomorrow. One of the accused in INX media money laundering case, Karti Chidambaram had approached the top court seeking direction to declare that the Enforcement Directorate had no jurisdiction to conduct an investigation which is not related to the allegations in the FIR lodged by CBI on May 15, 2017. Karti had also sought the quashing of all investigation and summons initiated by the ED.

He cited in his plea that without jurisdiction and authority of law it is unreasonable to proceed any further investigation. Immediately after returning from abroad, Karti Chidambaram was arrested on February 28 in Chennai. Karti had also sought to abstain investigation against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Nearly two weeks before, on February 23, the apex court refused to stay the summons issued by the ED against the Karti Chidambaram. The son of former finance minister is currently is in CBI custody in the INX Media case.

Last year, on May 15, an FIR was filed alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving Rs. 305 crore in overseas funds in 2007 when P Chidambaram was Union finance minister. ED had registered a case against Karti Chidambaram and others included INX Media and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

