As the coronavirus threat looms, the BCCI suspended IPL 2020 till April 15 after the Delhi government said no to cricket matches in Capital. Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government has also decided to shut schools and colleges till March 22.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended Indian Primer League (IPL 2020), in view of rapidly increasing coronavirus in India, till April 15, confirmed a source on Friday, March 13. The cash-rich league was scheduled to be held from March 29 to May 24 with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings, which is now postponed as players’ and spectators’ health is a big concern for the cricketing body.

Sharing information through an official e-mail, the BCCI said IPL 2020 is suspended till April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19). In cognizance to public health, the board would work closely with the Sports Ministry, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and other health departments, reads official press release.

Sourav Ganguly-led board decided to halt the tournament a day after the Delhi government announced that no cricket match would be held in the Capital as coronavirus threat looms. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told media that schools, colleges and cinema halls would be shut will March 31. He also declared the infection as an epidemic.

Earlier, Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray government and Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had announced that they would allow IPL matches to be held only behind closed doors. Except for players and officials, no other person would be allowed to enter the stadiums.

A few days ago, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) decided to suspend all visas, except for diplomats and the UN/international organizations officials till April 15. The government’s decision for no visa would stand for players too and without foreign stars, the cricket carnival would be incomplete.

Schools, Colleges shut in Uttar Pradesh:

Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government has directed all schools, colleges, and educational institutes to remain close till March 22 as precautionary measures. After meeting with state health officials, CM Yogi said the government would review its decision on March 20 and then the future plans would be decided.

