IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is all set for the training ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020. As Dhoni arrived in Chennai on Monday, he received a grand welcome, watch the video below:

MS Dhoni would start training from March 3 along with Suresh Raina, said a source associated with the CSK.

KS Viswanathan, CEO of the Chennai Super Kings, told the media that Dhoni reached Chennai on March 2, and would start training from the next day at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. As of now, no other international player would join him except Suresh Raina.

Sharing the video on the micro-blogging site, the team yellow said, Every goose shall bump with First Day First Show feels! Just #StartTheWhistles! #HomeSweetDen 🦁 💛

Watch MS Dhoni’s grand welcome whistle podu style:

Every goose shall bump with First Day First Show feels! Just #StartTheWhistles! #HomeSweetDen 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/DpQBIqahZe — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 1, 2020

A few days ago, former India captain Kapil Dev had questioned MS Dhoni’s selection in the team stating that he is not the only wicketkeeper-batsman who plays the cash-rich league. Kapil Dev added that as a fan, yes! he wants to see Dhoni playing again but as a cricketer, he thinks Captain Coll should have played more games before heading for the IPL, quoting the fact that Mahi hasn’t played any match for one year.

Although it all depends on the CSK management and support staff, there shouldn’t be some parameters for players selection for IPL.

The cash-rich league would be played from March 29 to May 24 at various venues in India.

