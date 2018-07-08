In the batch of 136 IPS officers, 14 belonged to foreign police forces. Reports suggest that apart from the pre-graduation exam, the 119 IPS officers have failed in more than one subject. However, their results didn't stop them from taking the charge. Despite failing to pass the exams, the failed 119 IPS officers are currently deployed as probationers in their respective cadres.

The current deteriorating condition of police forces in the country was once again highlighted after it was found that 119 out of 136 trainee police officers from Hyderabad, who were to become the future bosses in their respective states, have reportedly failed to pass an important exam which they had appeared for at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA). What was more shocking was that the majority of them flunk the exam which had to take before graduating from the police academy. The IPS officer who failed to clear the test belonged to the Regular Recruit (RR) batch of 2016.

The failed IPS officers have been given three more attempts to clear the exams where they had failed. Meanwhile, if an officer fails to clear the exams in three attempts, the officer will be disqualified from his services. Reports add that the IPS officer had to clear a series of exams like evidence act, IPC, CrPc, Forensic Science, Forensic medicine and IPC, weapons handling, swimming and much more. All the probationers have reportedly failed on more than one subject.

As per a report by TOI, the IPS get their training from SVPNPA. Earlier, in 2016, two IPS officers had failed to graduate from the academy. at least 133 IPS officer failed in more than two subjects. A few of the subjects where the IPS officers failed to pass were the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

