An IPS officer was seen touching Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's feet at East Midnapore's Digha. In a video clip released by a TMC supporter, it was seen that Rajeev Mishra, posted as an inspector general of police (western range) touching the feet of the West Bengal CM.

An IPS officer in uniform caught on camera touching the feet of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In a video clip taken by a Trinamool Congress supporter, it was seen that an IPS officer reaching out to touch the feet of Mamata Banerjee. The incident took place at East Midnapore’s Digha, where the Bengal CM went on August 21 to conduct an administrative meeting.

In an eight-second video clip, Rajeev Mishra, posted as an inspector general of police (western range) was seen standing with other officers. Vineet Goel, Inspector General in charge of the security of the Chief Minister was also there.

IPS officer touches feet of CM Mamata Banerjee and seeking blessings. ⁦@IPS_Association⁩ pic.twitter.com/xAuG3u3W9x — Sankhadip।শঙ্খদীপ (@SankhadipTweets) August 28, 2019

The opposition party in the state claimed several times earlier that the police force in Bengal is working for TMC. Dilip Ghosh, president of the BJP in Bengal said, the video clip proves that their allegation is not wrong.

Pankaj Dutta, a retired officer, takes a dig at Mishra, He said, Every policeman should follow All India Service Conduct Rules. He added, Mishra could salute the chief minister as she is the head of the constitutional body in the state, but touching Mamata’s feet in uniform is a violation of the rule and needs strict punishment.

In the past, Anuradha Lohia, vice-chancellor of Presidency University, attempted similar act at the 2015 convocation.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App