A photo of Punjab policemen posing with the gangsters has gone viral, because of the goof -up done by the cops during the photo session. In this hilarious photo, policemen were seen standing behind the miscreants who are all comfortably seated on the chair, as if the cops are the attendant or bodyguard of these miscreants.

To this an IPS officer trolls the Punjab police for this perfect photo which splits the internet.but after realizing their mistake of honoring the accused person, the photo was reshot that photograph, but this time making miscreants sit on the grounds.

On this many Twitterati trolled on this and commented, Punjab police at its best, showing full izzat to gangster before realizing goof up. Another Twitterati wrote, sometimes this happened in Indian, after arresting gangster Punjab police made them sit on chairs in first sitting arrangements. Photographer found this unusual, them police realize their fault and corrected photo arrangement.

but some people appreciated the Punjab police for the deed and wrote:

Nothing wrong in making them sit on chairs, it showcases basic decency I guess, all are to be treated as innocent till proven guilty is the rule of law, the mindset has to change in what is fast becoming lynchistan.

Mindset has to change in what is fast becoming lynchistan . — Gursatinder Singh (@Gursatinder68) July 19, 2018

