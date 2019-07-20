Iran on Saturday seized a British tanker and stopped another in the Strai of Hormuz on grounds of violation of international regulations. There are 23 Indians onboard the British tanker that was seized today.

At least 23 people were onboard the UK flagged oil tanker which was seized by Iran on Saturday, claimed cargo vessel owner Stena Bulk.

Iran seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by denying Washington’s assertions that the US Navy had downed an Iranian drone nearby this week, as tensions in the Gulf region surface again. The company also said that the vessel was no longer under the control of the crew and remain unapproachable.

Reports suggest that there have no injuries and the safety and welfare of the crew members have been taken care of.

The 23 people on board are of Indian, Russian, Latvian and Filipino nationality.

Iran on Friday announced that is has seized British oil-tanker Steno Impero, and hours later there was another announcement, this time from the US asserting that the US Navy had downed an Iranian drone nearby this week, as tensions in the Gulf region rose again.

Norbulk Shipping UK, said in a statement that communication has been re-established with the vessel and that armed guards have left. It confirmed that the vessel was free to continue the voyage.

The move comes amid strained relations and mounting tensions between Iran and the US. The tensions began when the US pulled from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) last year, blaming Tehran for supporting state-sponsored terrorism and conflicts.

Following the tensions, Washington increased its drumbeat of aggression and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran. The pact was signed by five countries i.e. the US, the UK, Russia, China, Germany and the European Union woth an aim to limit Iran’s civilian energy programme, thereby preventing it from developing nuclear weapons in the future in exchange for relief from sanctions that were crippling the country’s economy.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App