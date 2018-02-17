President Hassan Rouhani, who is on his 3-day visit to India, arrived in New Delhi, on Friday night, February 16, after spending 2 days in Hyderabad. The two countries signed a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) on agriculture cooperation, medicine, double taxation avoidance, extradition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the two nations in total signed 9 agreements such as visa rules, cooperation in the medical sector, apart from strategically crucial Chabahar port.

The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who is on his 3-day visit to India, arrived in New Delhi, on Friday night, February 16, after spending 2 days in Hyderabad. Earlier in the day, Rouhani met PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. The two countries signed a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) on agriculture cooperation, medicine, double taxation avoidance, extradition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the two nations in total signed 9 agreements such as visa rules, cooperation in the medical sector, apart from strategically crucial Chabahar port, he also said that the two countries want to see Afghanistan safe and prosper and free of terrorism.

The two leaders emphasised on terrorism, they urged an immediate end on to all support and sanctuaries which are enjoyed by terror outfits. Concentrating on terrorism and extremism, they delinked it from religion. Rouhani expressed remarks on terrorism, stating it as an issue not only for the entire region but for the world, “We must fight the roots of terrorism which are mainly intellectual and cultural stemming from promoting extremist, violent ideas and we are ready to cooperate with friendly countries, including India, in this field.”

At a time when the Islamic Republic of Iran is facing domestic issues which were depicted several protests against the Hassan Rouhani government, recently witnessed in Tehran, the new deals with India comes as a fresh development. The country went through a massive dichotomy between the government supporters and anti-government activists in the past few months, several protests were witnessed in the second largest city of Masshad. The perversity against the regime contributed to various factors which included surging prices, unemployment, and economic inequality. Due to US President Donald Trump’s rigid steps against Iran nuclear deal and warning to European countries to fix “disastrous flaw”, the Islamic Republic of Iran has faced many economic fallouts.

At this juncture, the two sides have signed a lease for the Shahid Beheshti Port at Chabahar in southeastern Iran, which shall bolster ties between two countries. The $85 million port project is crucial as it provides a transit route between India, Iran and Afghanistan bypassing Pakistan. Oil and gas cooperation were other issues which were on the table. India imports oil and gas from Iran, however, negotiations have been pending on Farzad-B gas and various oil fields in southern Iran.