IRCTC Diwali Offer 2018, Indian Railways general train tickets booking online: The Indian Railways has announced a new facility for the commuters to book general tickets and unreserved tickets online through its mobile UTS app. The travellers can also book tickets, get the train status online @ utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in or irctc.co.in.

In view of the ongoing festive season, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new facility for the commuters. According to the reports, the Indian Railways is likely to provide a new facility to book general tickets through UTS app or @ utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in or irctc.co.in. The facility to book online general tickets will be provided from November 1, 2018, before Diwali this year. The Indian Railways has also announced to run additional festive special trains to clear the rush of passengers.

The commuters who travel in the general category may now book their tickets, book tickets against cancellation and check the train status and timings through online. A senior Railway official told reporters that commuters may buy tickets through Railways UTS mobile app and get the unreserved seats. The IRCTC’s new facility will be available nationwide from November 1, 2018.

A senior railways official reportedly said, “We have been trying to engage people to encourage them to use the UTS mobile application more and more. The numbers are growing and we are hopeful that once passengers understand the benefits of this app, they will buy their tickets online. With certain zones not being a part of the app, a lot of passengers were unable to use it. Any station intersecting these zones was left out of the app. From November 1, it will be available across India.”

