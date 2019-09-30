IRCTC IPO likely to open today: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Initial Public Offering (IRCTC IPO) is going to make its debut in the market today on September 30, Monday, 2019. This is going to be the largest Initial Public Offering (IPO) ever provided by the Indian Railways. By this move, the Government wants to raise Rs 635 to Rs 645 crore. The Initial Price Offering or the IPO will be offered in the range of Rs 315 to Rs 320 per share. A total number of 2,01,60,000 shares having a face value of Rs 10 out of which a total number of 1,60,000 shares will be reserved for the employees of Indian Railways.

The minimum bid which can be made by an individual will be 40 shares and all the further order can be made in multiples of 40 equity shares. The fund of the Initial Public Offering or IPO will directly go to the Government of India. In the financial year 2019, Indian Railway earned a profit of Rs 272.6 crore and in the financial year 2018, the entity earned 260.62 crores. The revenue of the Indian Railways increased from Rs 1470.46 crore in the financial year 2018 to 1867.88 crore in the financial year 2019.

About IRCTC:

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is the only subsidiary of the Indian Railways which provides catering services to railways, packaged drinking water, online railway tickets in India. As per the current scenario, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is working in four major business section including catering, travel and tourism, internet ticketing and packaged drinking water. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is the only subsidiary of the Indian Railways which is authorised to offer online tickets via the official website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), irctc.co.in and via the official mobile application Rail Connect. The official website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is one of the most frequently visited websites with around 25 to 28 million people visiting the website per month.

