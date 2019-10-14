IRCTC IPO: The shares of Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) made a strong listing debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday. The shares of IRCTC got listed on the bourses at Rs 644, a 101.25 premium over the issue price of Rs 320, reports said.

The IRCTC IPO was subscribed 112 times at a price band of Rs 315-320 per share. Earlier, the BSE had said in a circular the equity shares of IRCTC Ltd would be listed to dealings on the exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities from Monday, October 14, 2019.

This is a piece of good news for the IRCTC as the railway catering services company celebrates its 20th year of inception this year. The Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) was incorporated in the year 1999 under the Ministry of Railways to upgrade and professionalise catering services over Indian Railways and to promote tourism.

Apart from catering services, the PSU also engaged itself in travel and tourism, online railway tickets and sale of packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains across the country.

In January 2015, the IRCTC had started e-catering service on 76 trains to provide quality and cheap food to passengers. The catering service company informed passengers that they could order their food at www.ecatering.irctc.co.in. Apart from that it also provided a toll-free number 1800-1034-139 or 0120-4383892-99 to the passengers.

Later, the PSU extended the facility to more trains in a phased manner. The IRCTC food was also supplied from 80 food plazas and fast-food restaurants run by it near several stations.

