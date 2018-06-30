The Railways is likely to impose hefty fines on passengers travelling without the ticket. According to a report, the cost of the fine will increase 4 folds if the proposal gets a nod from the concerned department. Recently, the railway employees had urged the IRCTC to grant them permission to put a penalty on ticketless passengers. In April 2018, the Western Railways have registered as many as 3 lakh cases against people breaching Railway rules and regulations.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is planning to roll-out a new law against passengers who travel without tickets. The Western Railway is likely to impose 4 times increase in fines imposed on ticketless passengers. These amendments were proposed just a few months after Ashwani Lohani took charge as the chairman of Railway Board. The report suggests that the ticketless passengers travelling in local trains will may have to pay a fine of Rs 1000 as opposed to Rs 250 fine. In April 2018, the Western Railways registered more than 3 lakh cases where passengers were caught breaching the law by not buying tickets.

Notably, the railway officials had requested the railway board to raise the amount of penalty. They had also urged the Board to allow Ticket Checkers and station masters to impose a penalty on travellers for breaching railway rules and regulations such as trespassing, crossing trucks etc. Not only those, these officials are also planning to provide TCs with hand-held devices in order for them to levy spot fine on defaulters.

This is not the first time that Railways has taken such a measure to improve its facilities. Recently, South Central Railways has also installed a couple of machines used for crushing and recycling plastic bottles at 4 stations namely Kachiguda, Secunderabad, Nizamabad, and Vijayawada. This initiative was taken in order to make people aware of environmental degradation.

Speaking to media, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railways, Uma Shankar had told the media that these machines are of the same size of a refrigerator. These machines reportedly can crush as many as 5000 bottles every day. The scrap generated from the machine can further be used to make bags and t-shirts. In the past, the IRCTC also decided to support the Maharashtra government’s new plastic bag ban policy and launched a crackdown against passengers if caught violating the rules and regulation.

