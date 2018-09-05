Indian Railways has closed the free insurance policy on e-tickets received by passengers through online booking on Monday, September 3, 2018 at irctc.co.in. From now onwards, passengers will have to pay a premium of 68 paise to claim insurance for any inconvenience during travel under Indian Railways.

When passengers log in to the official website of IRCTC for booking a ticket online from the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), they will see the option of opt-in and opt-out for travel insurance on e-tickets. If a passenger wants to avail the benefits then they have to opt-in and if not click on the opt-out option on the website. However, passengers making a reservation from the reservation ticket counters at the railway station of Indian railway will not get this option.

Thus, from now onwards only those who pay the premium for insurance will be able to claim any inconvenience caused during the journey. Meanwhile, in what seems like to be a compensation on withdrawing the free insurance on e-tickets, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Limited (IRCTC) has started to offer 10 per cent discounts on tickets booking through its official website – www.irctc.co.in. However, a passenger can avail this offer only if he/she book their tickets through digital platforms like Paytm and MobiKwik.

How to book a ticket online from the IRCTC official website:

Log in to IRCTC’s website – www.irctc.co.in) or mobile application.

Enter your username and password to login

Fill in your travel details

Under Travel Insurance, you will see, “Do you want to take Travel Insurance (Rs. 0.68 paise)?”

Click on either Yes or No option as per your choice

Enter captcha code and click on proceed to payment.

If you want to avail the 10% discount offer, choose the e-wallet option to make payment

In wallet category, choose either from Paytm, Freecharge or Mobikwik to avail the offer.

